Unforgettable reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Unforgettable.
Unforgettable effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
3 people reported 4 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
33% of people say it helps with dizzy
Headache
33% of people say it helps with headache
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Unforgettable near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.