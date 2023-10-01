V Kush reviews
V Kush strain effects
V Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
r........0
October 1, 2023
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Two hits mellow and chilling put some music on and enjoy