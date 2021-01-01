Vanilla Cream Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vanilla Cream Pie.
Vanilla Cream Pie effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
1 people reported 1 effects
- Feelings
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Vanilla Cream Pie near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.