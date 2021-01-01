Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Vanilla Cream Pie
  5. Vanilla Cream Pie Reviews

Vanilla Cream Pie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vanilla Cream Pie.

Vanilla Cream Pie effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 1 effects
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Vanilla Cream Pie near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...