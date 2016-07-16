Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
i was recommended this strain, in the form of a .5g Co2 extract. I wanted something for my pain nausea and manic episodes. almost 1:1 of this strain appealed to me. I honestly didn't know that it was a sativa but I've been trying to experience more sativas so I was pleasantly surprised when I starte...
One of the best strains I've used for pain. I am a post transplant patient dealing with GvHD, my skin is very tight this alleviates the pain of that as well as overall stress I may be feeling battling through a long cancer fight. Don't underestimate the low THC content it delivers a nice float into ...
A good nighttime bud. This one makes me feel sleepy, calm, weightless, and hungry. Probably best to smoke this one on an empty stomach if you're not trying to put on weight. Not a clear head bud or one I'd smoke before having to do anything that doesn't involve a couch.
I smoked this as a vapor car...