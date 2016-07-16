ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
VCDC reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain VCDC.

Avatar for MtViews
Member since 2017
Excellent!
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Hey_Lady
Member since 2018
Was impressed with this strain. Very uplifting &amp; relaxing vape. Took edge of pain &amp; no nausea. Me like.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for wayman316
Member since 2016
i was recommended this strain, in the form of a .5g Co2 extract. I wanted something for my pain nausea and manic episodes. almost 1:1 of this strain appealed to me. I honestly didn't know that it was a sativa but I've been trying to experience more sativas so I was pleasantly surprised when I starte...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Leafy0713
Member since 2018
This is excellent for silencing overactive, compulsive or racing thoughts, and enables a person to just think clearly without mental interference.
Avatar for jmcooler
Member since 2018
One of the best strains I've used for pain. I am a post transplant patient dealing with GvHD, my skin is very tight this alleviates the pain of that as well as overall stress I may be feeling battling through a long cancer fight. Don't underestimate the low THC content it delivers a nice float into ...
ArousedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for TXPollito
Member since 2018
A good nighttime bud. This one makes me feel sleepy, calm, weightless, and hungry. Probably best to smoke this one on an empty stomach if you're not trying to put on weight. Not a clear head bud or one I'd smoke before having to do anything that doesn't involve a couch. I smoked this as a vapor car...
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for boiganboosche
Member since 2017
super chill and mellow
Relaxed
Avatar for luizzinno
Member since 2018
Awesome genetict if you take care of your cultive. A lot of resin and great vapor. Thx MOxies and co
