Vellatello reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vellatello.

Vellatello strain effects

Reported by 13 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Happy

Vellatello strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    16% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Vellatello reviews

October 18, 2023
picked up an eighth from good day farms. definitely not a strain for productivity. heavy couch lock but great for watching tv or listening to music. gives me a dry mouth so i recommend having something to drink nearby, but overall great to just relax and chill.
13 people found this helpful
October 28, 2023
The smoothest tasting cannabis i've ever smoked the best smooth taste. Can you explain how how smooth it was and tasted awesome like vanilla cream
9 people found this helpful
August 9, 2024
Got it from Cresent City Therapeutics and mannnnn. This is the best bud I've gotten from GDF. Perfect clean slight vanilla taste, and it plunges you into the chair your sitting in within a few hits. Definitely a must cop if you see it. Oh and mind you, this was the popcorn flower.
5 people found this helpful
April 17, 2024
It tastes like creamy vanilla. Truly the best hybrid I've had so far if you want the pros of sativa and indica in one. Creative and euphoric yet relaxed.
2 people found this helpful
March 11, 2024
Got a Good Farm Dablicator. This stuff is gonna make real still...
2 people found this helpful
October 2, 2023
This strain is the kind you like to have if you set sail to see your first mate lock down in a legal love certificate. The sweet taste reminds me of the time it drank slushees straight from the the tap with my good friend Compton Carl and Long Beach Lacey. I give it a cool 43/50 Would smoke again.
2 people found this helpful
June 22, 2024
Good flavor, works fast. This one tested at 30.0%. Good Day Farms Louisiana. Will definitely purchase again.
1 person found this helpful
September 26, 2024
Very good strain for depression and anxiety. It made me a little bit paranoid but only 1/8 times I smoked. Made me giggly and let me focus on housework without worrying about my pain. For someone who can't stand more than 15 minutes without my back hurting, I was able to clean for 12 hours in 2 days.

