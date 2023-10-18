Vellatello reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vellatello.
Vellatello strain effects
Vellatello strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Vellatello reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........i
October 18, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
picked up an eighth from good day farms. definitely not a strain for productivity. heavy couch lock but great for watching tv or listening to music. gives me a dry mouth so i recommend having something to drink nearby, but overall great to just relax and chill.
m........P
October 28, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
The smoothest tasting cannabis i've ever smoked the best smooth taste. Can you explain how how smooth it was and tasted awesome like vanilla cream
j........0
August 9, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Got it from Cresent City Therapeutics and mannnnn. This is the best bud I've gotten from GDF. Perfect clean slight vanilla taste, and it plunges you into the chair your sitting in within a few hits. Definitely a must cop if you see it. Oh and mind you, this was the popcorn flower.
z........t
April 17, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
It tastes like creamy vanilla. Truly the best hybrid I've had so far if you want the pros of sativa and indica in one. Creative and euphoric yet relaxed.
t........y
March 11, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Got a Good Farm Dablicator. This stuff is gonna make real still...
c........y
October 2, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This strain is the kind you like to have if you set sail to see your first mate lock down in a legal love certificate. The sweet taste reminds me of the time it drank slushees straight from the the tap with my good friend Compton Carl and Long Beach Lacey. I give it a cool 43/50 Would smoke again.
b........8
June 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Good flavor, works fast. This one tested at 30.0%. Good Day Farms Louisiana. Will definitely purchase again.
s........4
September 26, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Very good strain for depression and anxiety. It made me a little bit paranoid but only 1/8 times I smoked. Made me giggly and let me focus on housework without worrying about my pain. For someone who can't stand more than 15 minutes without my back hurting, I was able to clean for 12 hours in 2 days.