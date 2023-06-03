I suffer from extreme anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and due to bipolar and depression there’s a eating disorder that came along with it and it helped bring back my appetite more than other strains that I tried but for example the cereal strain worked well, if your like me I would recommend that for a appetite stimulator and my chronic neck and back pain was gone after this hit, and I would say it took a good portion of my anxiety away but it was still present was a miracle for depression and bipolar and didn’t really help with my neck pain to much but helped with my back tremendously anyways 7/10 strain also keep in mind I’m someone with a high tolerance and uses daily.