- 71% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 42% of people say it helps with Pain
f........h
June 3, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
This strain, at least the what I got, is loud gassy funk, definitely from that OGKB and other gassy OGs in its lineage. My cut was more of a green without much purple at all. Decent sized nugs. A pleasure to smoke with a calming and focusing high. 10/10 would smoke again.
W........l
August 23, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
A mellow, but energetic euphoria that sparks bursts of creativity and motivation to handle even the most mundane of tasks. Great for anxiety, depression, and neuropathic pain relief. I’ll definitely be buying this strain again and again.
L........s
June 9, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
One of my favorites. Just two hits is all I need for a body rush and then a nice head buzz.
c........3
January 23, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
strong body stone. warmed me up while I was on a walk in the cold! tastes and smells really nice and herbal, kind of like a strong spicy tea. very smooth smoke. and a great time, as well.
f........7
November 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Was a great smoke deff not 5 stars but tasty none the less. Buds are airy not dense. But great bud still
a........2
August 26, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I suffer from extreme anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and due to bipolar and depression there’s a eating disorder that came along with it and it helped bring back my appetite more than other strains that I tried but for example the cereal strain worked well, if your like me I would recommend that for a appetite stimulator and my chronic neck and back pain was gone after this hit, and I would say it took a good portion of my anxiety away but it was still present was a miracle for depression and bipolar and didn’t really help with my neck pain to much but helped with my back tremendously anyways 7/10 strain also keep in mind I’m someone with a high tolerance and uses daily.
f........s
Yesterday
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Nice taste. The one I had a little dry. 1937 Velvet Breath, solid and made me talkative but got stuff done around the house. Def was able to focus, ease and relax a bit.