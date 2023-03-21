Velvet Cookies
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%
Velvet Cookies
VvC
Hybrid
Creative
Happy
Euphoric
Blue Cheese
Cheese
Tropical
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
Velvet Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Velvet Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
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Velvet Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and euphoric. Velvet Cookies has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Velvet Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Velvet Cookies strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
d........r
March 21, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Sleepy
Deep strong stone. Almost edible like
c........3
February 27, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Feeling intuitive and creative, as well as a nice relaxed feeling. Gotta say I feel great. Could really be used during the day for creative side projects or when your winding down.