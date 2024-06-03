Velvet Heat reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Velvet Heat.
Velvet Heat strain effects
Velvet Heat strain flavors
Velvet Heat strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
Velvet Heat reviews
h........3
June 3, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
The taste is just spectacular. It’s very smooth and has always put me in a great mood. This is the third time I’ve gone back to this strain and I hope to see much more of it. Velvet Heat is the complete package for me.
d........e
November 21, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
This is a great strain even for during the day time. Low paranoia and anxiety with Velvet Heat and instead is pretty euphoric overall (definitely a slow burn).