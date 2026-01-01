Vertical Kush is a potent kush-forward hybrid bred by Codes, known for its rich earthy aroma and deeply relaxing effects. While the exact parent strains have not been publicly disclosed, the cultivar carries classic kush terpene characteristics with notes of earthy pine, herbal spice, and subtle gassy sweetness. The flavor follows through with a smooth blend of woody earthiness and spicy kush undertones that linger on the palate. The high typically begins with a calming, euphoric lift that clears the mind before settling into a soothing body relaxation that makes it ideal for unwinding. With its traditional kush profile and relaxing effects, Vertical Kush is a great choice for evening sessions or kicking back after a long day. If you’ve tried Vertical Kush, leave a review and let others know what you think!