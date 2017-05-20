ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Vietnamese Bubba

Vietnamese Bubba by Khush Kush is another Pre-98 Bubba Kush cross, but this time with a pleasant sativa-hybrid bent. By adding Vietnamese Black Haze to the famous and stable Bubba Kush, Khush Kush achieves a unique take on a classic. This strain offers talkative, happy effects while still mellowing physical discomfort and alleviating stress. The aroma and flavor are herbaceous and rich with notes of lemongrass, chocolate, wildflowers, and spice. This strain also exhibits beautiful purple foliage that speaks to its deep indica roots.  

 

Reviews

3

Avatar for Burning1
Member since 2016
I think this is my new favorite! Sky high but very steady and calm. Like a smooth plane ride with nor turbulence.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Burning1
Member since 2016
That is some realness!! Sky high but heart feels calm. A+
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for NewfieSmoker420
Member since 2019
Very nice bud. Has a wonderful smell and taste almost like fresh oranges. Very enjoyable buzz. Get this bud when its available in your town.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
Lineage

Strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Vietnamese Bubba