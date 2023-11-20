Viva Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Viva Kush.
Viva Kush strain effects
Viva Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Viva Kush reviews
J........9
November 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Don't think about it ! U gotta try this one especially cresco brand great for tvtime time or gambling it relaxes you without making u tired this is also one that would help with pain u can feel the body buzz but u will also get a great head buzz love this strain enjoy !
r........1
August 21, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
I purchased flower from the brand High Supply. Gorgeous buds, a weed photographer’s dream. It soothed my back injury and anxiety wonderfully. I did have to take a star off because it has a quite frankly nasty taste. Nothing that a sip of water can’t handle, it’s just a lot more aggressive than other strains I’ve had recently.