- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
November 29, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Being a fan of Thin Mint, this strain is a pleasure rolled or bowled in my opinion. Definitely made for electric grinding, as the keef is plentiful and potent, and seems to build up after just a second or two of shredding! Seven Leaves is becoming my favorite brand , with strains like this and Supreme being surprisingly strong for its price range. Definitely recommended 🤗
December 17, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Best strain I’ve come across in awhile pressure gas I can’t explain the smell definitely has a kick and a punch