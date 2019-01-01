ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from Heavyweight Seeds, Waist Deep is a cross between a Chronic Auto and a Turbo Bud Auto. The strain produces a spicy aroma that is on the milder side of things, making it a good choice for growers concerned about leaking odors. The high is potent and may put you into a deep state of relaxation and couch lock. Waist Deep is an auto strain meaning it is a simple flower to grow for those new to gardening that want results quickly.

 

