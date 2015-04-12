Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Smooth, buttery pathway into what could be an evening of vegging out or playing a game, with the easy transition to dreamland as your brain connects with an agreeable flavor and a taste of flower, with the comfortable throat and pain numbing aspects you hope for out of your ideal indica.