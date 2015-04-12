ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for 414Budon
Member since 2018
Soooo trash. Waste of money. Og need to sue Wally OG for using its name. Ain’t nothing Og about Wally Og. Should b named where’s Wally 👎🏾 Don’t waste ya money
feelings
Avatar for AgRare
Member since 2016
It has a very relaxed high and a smooth taste. I didn't hear anything about this strain until my homie picked some up. It's definitely one of my favorite buds.
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for nothinwould
Member since 2014
Smooth, buttery pathway into what could be an evening of vegging out or playing a game, with the easy transition to dreamland as your brain connects with an agreeable flavor and a taste of flower, with the comfortable throat and pain numbing aspects you hope for out of your ideal indica.
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Synthia31687
Member since 2014
Really fresh fat buds. Smells delicious. One bong rip and you are numb. Only drawback is super dry mouth.
feelings
Avatar for Synthia31687
Member since 2014
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Smokelydoke
Member since 2014
deffinitely good for pains and sleeping. delicious taste and long lasting medication
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy