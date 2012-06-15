While normally difficult to ignore, this Walrus is one sneaky gal. Upon first taste, many users may not feel the Walrus’s effects; however, give it a few minutes and this strain will surprise you in ways you never thought possible. Perhaps slightly indica-dominant, Walrus Kush may not be the best medication for getting things done. Fairly well-balanced, it’s a giggly and sociable strain while providing deep, body-relaxing effects at the same time. Great for users who suffer from stress or migraines, Walrus just might be worth a weekend trip to the dispensary.