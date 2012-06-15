ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for MICHAELBAY
Member since 2015
It takes a little bit of time to kick in, bit when it does, you'll know it. It has a really uplifting and euphoric high with a noticeable effect on your mood. Wonderful for smoking with a group of friends or at a party.
Avatar for devilsdynasty
Member since 2012
This was very good. Tyler had always wanted this but we wound up smoking two doobies without him. It was John, Kelbe, Matt, and Michael. We were tripping because of the way Matt rolls. But all in all, it was good. -Jake, Kelbe, John
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
dat shit cray. Hands down dopest dope I've ever smoked. Good luck .
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for faquall420
Member since 2012
Nice solid buds grows extremely fast clones super easy. A taste that makes my mouth water just writing this.
CreativeHappyUplifted
EnergeticHungryUplifted
Avatar for patrickbasler@snet.net
Member since 2010
This bud is a creeper, and it is very, very potent. do not drive or operate heavy machinary after smoking. it takes about 45 minutes for the buzz to fully kick in, with a body stone that doesnt put you to sleep, and last a little over four hours. i actually got a slight amount of energy from this bu...
GigglyHappyHungry