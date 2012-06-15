Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Walrus Kush.
Reviews
6
MICHAELBAY
Member since 2015
It takes a little bit of time to kick in, bit when it does, you'll know it. It has a really uplifting and euphoric high with a noticeable effect on your mood. Wonderful for smoking with a group of friends or at a party.
This was very good. Tyler had always wanted this but we wound up smoking two doobies without him. It was John, Kelbe, Matt, and Michael. We were tripping because of the way Matt rolls. But all in all, it was good.
-Jake, Kelbe, John
This bud is a creeper, and it is very, very potent. do not drive or operate heavy machinary after smoking. it takes about 45 minutes for the buzz to fully kick in, with a body stone that doesnt put you to sleep, and last a little over four hours. i actually got a slight amount of energy from this bu...