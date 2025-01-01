stock photo similar to Wapanga
Wapanga
Wapanga is a cannabis strain from Terphogz, the popularizer of Original Z. Wapanga comes from Papaya Hindu Z x The Original Z and is an 60% indica hybrid. It's dark green bud that shiuld smell like sweet and hashy and yield a high amount of flower and a medium to high amount of hash. Wapanga grows well indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 60 days. Leave a review of your experience with Wapanga.
