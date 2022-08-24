Not a novice strain. I smoked this as a wake and bake. I don’t think I would use it for first morning use. mid morning-yes. Or early afternoon. This feels slightly heavier than a sativa for me. Did this in a dab form. Don’t get me wrong it’s amazing and definitely a strain I want in my stash at all times. euphoria kicks in, I have a race of things in my mind I want to do. I feel I can tackle the world. It went to my head first. feeling it in my eyes shortly after. It goes down to the body but you just notice your pains gone. Now I’ve been motivated to make a video of my dog. Lol. My body feels relaxed. Whatever morning body ache I had gone. Hope everyone gets to enjoy this.