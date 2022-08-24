stock photo similar to Warhead
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%
Warhead
aka Warheads
Warhead, also known as Warheads,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, creative, and happy. Warhead has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Warhead, before let us know! Leave a review.
Warhead strain effects
Warhead strain reviews27
r........2
August 24, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
j........A
March 31, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Happy
l........e
February 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly