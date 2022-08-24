Warhead reviews
Warhead strain effects
r........2
August 24, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I'm trying this strain for the first time I love it. I don't feel that kind of jet lag feel you get from other strains. It makes me feel lightly hungry. I don't get that full on hungry feel for the munchies, where I'm about to eat everything but the kitchen walls. I have anxiety I'm not feeling anxious or paranoid. I'm awake alert not feeling overwhelmed or stressed. I feel relaxed, happy, totally chill. It's a strain I will stick too as long as I can purchase it.
j........A
March 31, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Happy
By far the best strain I’ve had honestly, and trust me I love to smoke; I know the difference each high, this one takes the cake tho!
l........e
February 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Not a novice strain. I smoked this as a wake and bake. I don’t think I would use it for first morning use. mid morning-yes. Or early afternoon. This feels slightly heavier than a sativa for me. Did this in a dab form. Don’t get me wrong it’s amazing and definitely a strain I want in my stash at all times. euphoria kicks in, I have a race of things in my mind I want to do. I feel I can tackle the world. It went to my head first. feeling it in my eyes shortly after. It goes down to the body but you just notice your pains gone. Now I’ve been motivated to make a video of my dog. Lol. My body feels relaxed. Whatever morning body ache I had gone. Hope everyone gets to enjoy this.
l........o
October 14, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
I am a chronic pain patient. I have psoriatic arthritis, colitis,Trigeminal neuralgia, and hypogammaglobunemia. I am recovering from an infection that hospitalized me at present. My pain is way up. Among Come warheads. Pain? Bueller? Bueller? I. Love. This. Strain. If you are in pain. I’m sorry. I hope you smoke this and get relief!!!
E........s
January 22, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This is by far the one of the best Sativa dominant strains I've ever had. The high last and with the aid of a little wax, it goes a long ways!
l........4
November 22, 2021
very well balance sativa for heavy smokers. looks and smells how it taste 🔥
b........m
November 27, 2022
Smells like rat piss and the rainbow, can’t get enough of the smell I’m hooked. Great Smoke, good high, one of my favorites by far.
m........5
April 27, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
This strain right here!! This is amazing, the overall look of the buds are beautiful bright green buds with orange hairs. The smells just like a warhead and as for the taste..... anyone remember those sour candies in the eyedrop bottle.?? Sweet and sour, tastes so good.