Wasabi strain effects
Wasabi strain flavors
Wasabi strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
t........z
September 12, 2023
Uplifted
smoked a joint with dry sift wasabi in in! great but heavy high, hard hitter! but a bit sharp on the throat. still a delightfull strain!
s........o
January 11, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
very good discovery for me. this strain smells incredible and it is banging. it is for me the best discovery of 2023