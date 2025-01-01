stock photo similar to Watermelon Z 2.0
Watermelon Z 2.0
write a review
Watermelon Z 2.0 is a cannabis strain from Terphogz, the popularizer of Original Z. Watermelon Z 2.0 comes from Watermelon z crossed to even more The Original Z and is an 60% indica hybrid. It's green bud that should smell like watermelon hard candy and yield a medium to high amount of flower and a medium to high amount of hash. Watermelon Z 2.0 grows well indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 60 days. Leave a review of your experience with Watermelon Z 2.0.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Watermelon Z 2.0Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Watermelon Z 2.0 products near you
Similar to Watermelon Z 2.0 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—