Super easy to grow!! with a great nose! I love the Cheese aroma 🧀 it is my favorite smell IFKYK ..! A Great Strain / Cultivar to create a “mother plant” Especially if you are growing WCc in Veg Stage and desire to (have more) use the Mom Plant to Clone, by taking “Cuttings” from this WCc Strain. They’re one of my favorite strains to grow!! Wedding Cheesecake (WCc) is a Sativa but is Not toooo tall.., yet tall enough to achieve a decent size yeild. Once the growers cut they clones, They may want to go ahead and do a final transplant, and flip the Mother “WCc” Plant into 12:12 light 💡 cycle 🔄 to induce the onset of the Flowering Stage. Then you will have the Clones that can Veg while the “Mother” is flowering. Then once the mother is Ready to Harvest, it will be time to flower the cuttings / Clones :-)) unless you’re growing Ruderalis / Auto Flowering seeds / plants 🌱 @VAhomegrownRx

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