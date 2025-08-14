Wedding Cheesecake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wedding Cheesecake.
Wedding Cheesecake strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Wedding Cheesecake strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Pain
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
Wedding Cheesecake reviews
n........7
August 14, 2025
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
great smell, tastes good
m........9
September 19, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Super easy to grow!! with a great nose! I love the Cheese aroma 🧀 it is my favorite smell IFKYK ..! A Great Strain / Cultivar to create a “mother plant” Especially if you are growing WCc in Veg Stage and desire to (have more) use the Mom Plant to Clone, by taking “Cuttings” from this WCc Strain. They’re one of my favorite strains to grow!! Wedding Cheesecake (WCc) is a Sativa but is Not toooo tall.., yet tall enough to achieve a decent size yeild. Once the growers cut they clones, They may want to go ahead and do a final transplant, and flip the Mother “WCc” Plant into 12:12 light 💡 cycle 🔄 to induce the onset of the Flowering Stage. Then you will have the Clones that can Veg while the “Mother” is flowering. Then once the mother is Ready to Harvest, it will be time to flower the cuttings / Clones :-)) unless you’re growing Ruderalis / Auto Flowering seeds / plants 🌱 @VAhomegrownRx
x........m
November 23, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Got flower from FLUENT in SoFlo. CoA shows highest terpene is Limonene, followed by Myrcene, Linalool, and Farnesene. 3% terpene level 27% THC. Like a focused more clear headed Indica feel definitely relaxing. Like it for sure
I........7
December 3, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Has a good taste, it hits hard but has a gradual come down. Has a nice body and head high.
m........6
October 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Nice strain! Not life changing but still a solid high. Def worth the buy.
t........n
September 27, 2023
Hungry
I dont think im a big fan of the cake strains. It was alright in my opinion. but my sister really enjoyed it
s........2
March 13, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
I was feeling a little down today but after I smoked all of my anxiety and depression symptoms went away.
s........9
April 23, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Love love love this strain. Great flavor, great feeling. Definitely something that locks me on the couch and gets me ready for a nap.