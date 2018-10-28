ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Where's My Bike reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Where's My Bike.

Avatar for Sneese
Member since 2019
Bought this in hash form and it’s kicked my ass after cigarettes worth of bottle tokes. Could instantly feel my eyes getting heavy.
Avatar for TeenageRicer420
Member since 2019
Guy lemme hit his shit. Not enough to get me high but it was pretty good.
Relaxed
Avatar for TheMilkman11
Member since 2019
This is the worst strain I've ever tried. Made me paranoid and vindictive. Not going anywhere near it again.
Avatar for katyaz
Member since 2019
Very nice Sativa strain. Heady high that doesn’t throttle productive desire or behaviour. I suffer from chronic pain and anxiety and struggle to find sativa strains that don’t make my anxiety worse at times. “Where’s my bike?” is apparently one of those strains. Sweet and floral smelling nuggets...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Jonmagana
Member since 2019
Shitty strain for someone with a really high tolerance. All i felt was a slight pressure and fuzz in the back of my eyes, along with a mild migraine/headache. Bad high overall. Waste of money
Avatar for Crockett09
Member since 2019
Best weed if you want to trip tf out and have an amazing happy party high I wish I bought more cause I can’t find it anywhere
Avatar for Johnsweed
Member since 2019
This strain is kinda mixed results it can give you a high where it feels like you're in a video game and at certain points you'll hear music playing but nothing is, it can also give the user a warm feeling especially In the lungs and the bad effects are paranoia and if you hit too much weed on one h...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Mechro
Member since 2019
Québec, Canada. Bud that is 100% true to its origins. Will please even seasoned purists. This cross felt for me much on the Amnesia side. Pleasant taste+ smell. Light on the throaty. Visually impressive flower.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTingly