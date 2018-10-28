Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very nice Sativa strain. Heady high that doesn’t throttle productive desire or behaviour.
I suffer from chronic pain and anxiety and struggle to find sativa strains that don’t make my anxiety worse at times. “Where’s my bike?” is apparently one of those strains.
Sweet and floral smelling nuggets...
This strain is kinda mixed results it can give you a high where it feels like you're in a video game and at certain points you'll hear music playing but nothing is, it can also give the user a warm feeling especially In the lungs and the bad effects are paranoia and if you hit too much weed on one h...
Québec, Canada.
Bud that is 100% true to its origins. Will please even seasoned purists. This cross felt for me much on the Amnesia side. Pleasant taste+ smell. Light on the throaty. Visually impressive flower.