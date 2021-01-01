Hybrid
THC 15%
White Grapefruit Cookies
No effects reported
Dominant terpene: Myrcene
Strain Details
White Grapefruit Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemonberry with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features a flavor profile that includes bittersweet citrus and berries. White Grapefruit Cookies is best smoked during the daytime hours. Growers say this strain puts out an above average yield.
