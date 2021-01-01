ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 15%

White Grapefruit Cookies

Dominant terpene: Myrcene

Strain Details

White Grapefruit Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemonberry with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features a flavor profile that includes bittersweet citrus and berries. White Grapefruit Cookies is best smoked during the daytime hours. Growers say this strain puts out an above average yield.

