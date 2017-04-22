ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Lemonberry

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners.

Lemonberry
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Dabney Blue and Lemon Thai come together to produce Lemonberry by Fusion Seeds. Dabney Blue imparts its berry flavors and the sweet aroma of blueberry muffins, typical of strains influenced by DJ Short’s Blueberry line. Lemon Thai adds its own touch of citrus flavors and uplifting effects. Lemonberry is a strain rooted in the Pacific Northwest and is desired for its collage of flavors and balanced effects. The genetics of this strain help form a happy head buzz that initiates bouts of creativity and the giggles.

Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
WOW! Super potent. Could only take 2 dabs. OK it's been an hour and this is all I've written. This is like, the way I want my weed to feel. I'm giggly and in a strange (but good) mood. Today was super stressful yet after dabbing the stress of today seemed to fade away. In my top 10
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for YungSoose
Member since 2015
Smells amazing, like a lemonberry slush from sonic and the taste matches. Dense small nugs with lots of long red hairs. Smokes good and the high is euphoric and uplifting forsure good to smoke during the day. Enjoyed some tasty keef aswell.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for fulltimepothead
Member since 2019
So far, this is the best testing weed ever. (I use a dab pen). I feel very uplifted. I was very exhausted and yawning a few minutes ago, but after idek how many hits, I feel ready to do whatever I need to do. I feel great. I keep taking more hits just to taste how nice it is again
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Youngshippy
Member since 2018
Where the fuck are my keys?
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for tlstewart661
Member since 2016
extremely potent and uplifting. 2 bong rips and I felt happy and talkative for hours. Sweet taste with a lemon twist.
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Lemon Thai
parent
Strain
Lemonberry

