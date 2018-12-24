- Peppery
- Citrus
- Hoppy
Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses Forum GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings