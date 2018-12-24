ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Tropicana Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 100 reviews

Tropicana Cookies
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses Forum GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

Effects

377 reported effects from 77 people
Happy 53%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 42%
Relaxed 37%
Energetic 33%

Reviews

100

Avatar for SSwannyy
Member since 2018
Very gorgeous dark purple buds that smell strongly of orange juice. The taste is very sweet and is also reminiscent of oranges with a floral undertone. Produces a very nice head high that keeps you feeling alert and aware. This is probably one of my favorite strains.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for bribabbyy
Member since 2018
Tastes just like sweet oranges, first time I ever smoked legal weed 😂 my fav!
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for genghisjon
Member since 2016
The first thing you notice is the aroma (after lit). To me it smelled a lot live Windex or a similar kitchen cleaner. The effects are very cerebral meaning you will be on task; it might not be the right task but you'll be on it! It's reasonably effective as a pain reliever but that's on the low end....
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kidbud93
Member since 2019
Smells like sweet oranges .... with that little small hint of lemon. Very relaxing productive high. Not for beginner smokers tho lol. Taste good, wish it tasted as strong as the sweet smell is big it’s still ok. Good fluffy buds.
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyUplifted
Avatar for Cadrette14
Member since 2019
Sweets strain I tried by fry
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappy
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Acapulco Gold
Acapulco Gold
More creativeLeafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express
More happyLeafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More energeticLeafly flower for Fortune Cookies
Fortune Cookies
More relaxingLeafly flower for Phantom Cookies
Phantom Cookies
More creativeLeafly flower for Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk
More THCLeafly flower for Jesus OG
Jesus OG
More euphoric
Lineage

Strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Tropicana Cookies