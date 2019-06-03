ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Harmony
  4. Reviews

White Harmony reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Harmony.

Reviews

6

Avatar for kprice32
Member since 2019
It’s a minty taste not bad at all. It definitely helped with the pain from my knee surgery. Which is a plus to me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for chelle11785
Member since 2019
This is an excellent beginner strain. Very mellow high with some mild euphoria. I'm not sure why it is not a favorite, but I would definitley recommend to someone who is looking to purely medicate. I found myself a little lazy on this one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for TrdSteve
Member since 2019
This is the best strain for PTSD/anxiety on the market! I haven't found anything else that even comes close to the relief that White Harmony provides. Does anyone else who struggles with anxiety/PTSD have any other alternatives? I'm on a mission to find the best medicine for these specific condition...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for ajwise
Member since 2017
The taste is a bit like the OG weed that your grandpa had. Has a very weird aftertaste. Made my mouth just a bit dry. The % of the strain White Harmony from Ataraxia LLC tested at about 11.4% THC, and 8.6% CBD. You can definitely tell a difference between this strain and (for example) Jet fuel, whi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
write a review
Avatar for klarinetkatz
Member since 2018
One of my favorites. Great for me, a cannabis lover with a low THC tolerance. High CBD balanced with low THC; helps me with anxiety and feelings of depression. Also inspires me to be active and do things like clean the house or be creative. Love this strain 💜
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Rastaacat
Member since 2019
absolutey relaxing. Great for bedtime. CBD content helps with pains
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted