This is an excellent beginner strain. Very mellow high with some mild euphoria. I'm not sure why it is not a favorite, but I would definitley recommend to someone who is looking to purely medicate. I found myself a little lazy on this one.
This is the best strain for PTSD/anxiety on the market! I haven't found anything else that even comes close to the relief that White Harmony provides. Does anyone else who struggles with anxiety/PTSD have any other alternatives? I'm on a mission to find the best medicine for these specific condition...
The taste is a bit like the OG weed that your grandpa had.
Has a very weird aftertaste. Made my mouth just a bit dry. The % of the strain White Harmony from Ataraxia LLC tested at about 11.4% THC, and 8.6% CBD. You can definitely tell a difference between this strain and (for example) Jet fuel, whi...
One of my favorites. Great for me, a cannabis lover with a low THC tolerance. High CBD balanced with low THC; helps me with anxiety and feelings of depression. Also inspires me to be active and do things like clean the house or be creative. Love this strain 💜