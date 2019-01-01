Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A redevelopment of the Sensi Seeds cut of Jack Herer, White Label Seeds created this version by carefully selecting Jack Herer parent plants that met their standards. Most phenotypes embody a tall and lanky growth pattern typical of sativas, and the high comes with a euphoric buzz that may kick you into gear.