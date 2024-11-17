White Nerds reviews
f........k
November 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Tasted pretty. Relaxing without being sleepy and love the flavors. You do get the munchies tho but not that bad. And a little cotton mouth going on too.
r........a
December 20, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
This shit is gasssss
s........2
June 26, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
Wasn't really tasty as I thought and harsh on the exhale definitely a relaxed head high so expect 50/50 hybrid type of high I prefer indicas or leaning indicas the overall smoke was mediocre