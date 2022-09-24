White Platinum
White Platinum
WPl
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Giggly
Diesel
Pine
Chemical
White Platinum effects are mostly energizing.
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White Platinum strain reviews(2)
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m........1
September 24, 2022
Hungry
Anxious
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
The buds were fairly large and quite frosty and gave off a potent diesel scent.
k........1
August 13, 2021
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Picked up qp of it yesterday.. peppery, hints of chocolate. Nicee buzz for all day.. trim job could have been a lil better.. but its fire!!!!