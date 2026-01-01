White Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. White Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and White Runtz. We are still learning about White Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.