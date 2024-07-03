White Rainbow reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Rainbow.
White Rainbow strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
White Rainbow strain flavors
White Rainbow reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........4
July 3, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Like a morning coffee If you wake and bake and want something like a morning cup of coffee, this is a great choice. Great mid-level high which resembles a wonderful medium roast coffee. Perfect from the novice smoker to the seasoned. But these are my thoughts, not yours. So get out there and try it for yourself.
R........e
November 2, 2023
Creative
Uplifted
So my initial feelings towards this strain would be focused, engaged in activities, that type of space out high after a few minutes, a few more pulls. After that, a little munchies was an order, so it will activate your appetite. I just feel really good, in mode. I recommend you buy white rainbow yourself and enjoy!
s........e
December 15, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
The White Rainbow I got was more of the white widow leaning pheno but teamed of soured fermented lemons and pine with that chemical chemdawg lineage poking through. I give it good. It’s not too shelf but it’s not no bunko.
s........2
January 14, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Definitely love this stain as it's powerful yet doesn't cause any drowsiness. It's definitely my new daytime favorite!
t........h
April 12, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Uplifted
holy guacamole
w........8
January 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Tingly
Total gas, amazing sweet candy like taste🔥 and I love the hybrid effects from this one, uplifting but also relaxing but not to the point of sleep. Good stuff🌈💨
W........6
June 26, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
this is pretty nice. i feel like I have a good amount of energy, and the buds are really nice. yay
b........y
August 13, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I found the one. The one that gets my high where I can laugh hard, intellectual conversation without getting lost, while feeling the body buzz to enjoy relaxing love and not have any busy brain sleeping. The taste and flavor is also outstanding. We keep saying ‘this is so great’ as we smoke. I love this strain. I shop so many places when I travel and try new strains I wish I could remember where I got this but I think it was Nevada.