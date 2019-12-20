We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Runtz.
Reviews
18
Nmdesai
Member since 2018
I have been smoking Marijuana for 15 years and this is by far one of my favorite strains. I’m an indica girl, but this hybrid is the perfect balance of happiness and sedation. It gives me the head rush and then completely mellows me out. Great cross. If you see it, get some. You will LOVE IT!
Wow!!! My feet are so far away!😂😂 It feels like my head is full of bubbly vanilla soda. Do some stretching it feels amazing. Definitely recommend this strain out all everything I’ve tried this one definitely stands out. Holy Moly I’m a float’n! 🤪