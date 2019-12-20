ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Runtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Runtz.

Reviews

18

Avatar for Nmdesai
Member since 2018
I have been smoking Marijuana for 15 years and this is by far one of my favorite strains. I’m an indica girl, but this hybrid is the perfect balance of happiness and sedation. It gives me the head rush and then completely mellows me out. Great cross. If you see it, get some. You will LOVE IT!
Avatar for Chrismdh
Member since 2019
Wow!!! My feet are so far away!😂😂 It feels like my head is full of bubbly vanilla soda. Do some stretching it feels amazing. Definitely recommend this strain out all everything I’ve tried this one definitely stands out. Holy Moly I’m a float’n! 🤪
Avatar for Willzballz
Member since 2014
You can only get this strain, when you achieve God tier level of stoner
Avatar for Avayda
Member since 2019
Great strain Great taste
Avatar for x2inluvcanmakeit
Member since 2018
Love this strain but you’ll be stuck to the couch the rest of the evening. Great for winding down after a long day!
Avatar for Mrcomegetmore
Member since 2019
Definitely an authentic smoke. Pure dank
Avatar for Jermbo
Member since 2020
Oh man! White Runtz this flower is the craziest strain ever I rolled a jiffy and got so zooted man I met Neil Armstrong we walked on the moon .
Avatar for Monsieurpopo
Member since 2019
Looks beautiful, really sticky and lots of purple sprinkled in the green.
