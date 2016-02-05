ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Smurf
  4. Reviews

White Smurf reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Smurf.

Reviews

12

Avatar for ihavenoserotonin
Member since 2018
slaps
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryTingly
Avatar for PuffPufFinMass
Member since 2017
Overall one of my personal favorite. Nice smooth hits ,clean focused high, and helps with unneeded body pain. The smell is like no other so if you ever have the chance to smoke this weed do it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mskingrio
Member since 2016
sad to see this strain with such low reviews!! this high was one of the craziest I've ever had. totally stupid the whole time. perfect strain if you want to feel completely ridiculous
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Cirys
Member since 2016
Definitely a creeper, takes about 15 to 20 minutes to hit full force and you don't really realize it's hitting you. I smoked from a bong and it had a minty and very earthy taste to it. Made me really giggly, content and happy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of White SmurfUser uploaded image of White SmurfUser uploaded image of White SmurfUser uploaded image of White Smurf
more
photos
Avatar for Walwyn
Member since 2016
Great for treating pain, not an over powering taste. tried both vape and spliff
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Walwyn
Member since 2016
Great for treating Fibromyalgia and arthritis pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Huntron3000
Member since 2016
Not a half bad strain. Smoking from an average bong, it takes a few hits to really feel it's full effect. definitely a creeper with a light punch. great if you're socializing, or doing anything that might still require some focus. its very easy to burn back a quarter of WS if you're not paying atten...
Read full review
Reported
feelings