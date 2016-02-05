Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Definitely a creeper, takes about 15 to 20 minutes to hit full force and you don't really realize it's hitting you. I smoked from a bong and it had a minty and very earthy taste to it. Made me really giggly, content and happy.
Not a half bad strain. Smoking from an average bong, it takes a few hits to really feel it's full effect. definitely a creeper with a light punch. great if you're socializing, or doing anything that might still require some focus. its very easy to burn back a quarter of WS if you're not paying atten...