The Cannabis Cup People’s Choice winner in 2000, White Smurf is a hybrid strain bred from a Northern Lights x Skunk #1 female and a pure Dutch sativa male. Wonderful smells of fresh citrus fruit will entice you as accents of orange pistils and dusty white resin stand out in a sea of green. This strain is a great choice for social butterflies to lounge out to after a nice dinner.
White Smurf
