White Soho is a strain from the popular California breeder Wizard Trees. White Soho brings together White Runtz and Wizard Tree’s famed Studio 54 aka RS-54, an elite selection from the RS line bred by Deep East Oakland Farms. White Soho is meant to capture the vibrancy of New York’s SoHo district. White Soho has a flowering time of 55-63 days and a mid to high yield.
