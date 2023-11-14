stock photo similar to Studio 54
Hybrid

Studio 54

Studio 54 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset, Sherbert, and OZ Kush #54. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Studio 54 has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Deep East Farms and Doja Pak, two California-based breeders that specialize in creating unique and potent strains. Studio 54 is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Studio 54 effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Studio 54 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Deep East Farms and Doja Pak, Studio 54 features flavors like gassy, fruity, and candy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Studio 54 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Studio 54 is a potent and flavorful strain that has a gassy and fruity aroma and flavor, with hints of tart candy. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Studio 54 is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Studio 54, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Studio 54

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Studio 54 strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Energetic

Studio 54 strain helps with

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Studio 54 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Studio 54 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Studio 54 strain reviews11

November 14, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Very nice. I’m able to smoke this before work and keep my brain straight. Smoke to much and you will get tired
6 people found this helpful
July 30, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Very nice with the 50/50 mix. Nice relaxing high for all smoker's in my opinion. Very sweet smell that will send you a drift and wanting more.
4 people found this helpful
August 5, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
super smooth. bit of a delayed peak. relaxing.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Studio 54 strain genetics