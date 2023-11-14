Studio 54
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Helps with:
Studio 54 effects are mostly calming.
Studio 54 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset, Sherbert, and OZ Kush #54. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Studio 54 has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Deep East Farms and Doja Pak, two California-based breeders that specialize in creating unique and potent strains. Studio 54 is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Studio 54 effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Studio 54 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Deep East Farms and Doja Pak, Studio 54 features flavors like gassy, fruity, and candy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Studio 54 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Studio 54 is a potent and flavorful strain that has a gassy and fruity aroma and flavor, with hints of tart candy. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Studio 54 is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Studio 54, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Studio 54 strain effects
Studio 54 strain helps with
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 9% of people say it helps with Seizures
