White Strawberry Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Strawberry Skunk.

Avatar for Konn
Member since 2016
Honestly something else, got so high I had to cancel plans
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for StonedBliss710
Member since 2019
Very uplifting, I was able to get stuff done without knocking out, perfect medication for my social anxiety, clinical depression, and critical back pain. I typically only smoke indicas and vape hybrids, but this hybrid was a nice smoke. Very smooth, hits of fruit at the beginning and the aftertaste ...
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kickflipdropthat
Member since 2019
come and get boy Kato 4 Life
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
