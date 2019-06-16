Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very uplifting, I was able to get stuff done without knocking out, perfect medication for my social anxiety, clinical depression, and critical back pain.
I typically only smoke indicas and vape hybrids, but this hybrid was a nice smoke. Very smooth, hits of fruit at the beginning and the aftertaste ...