Wicked Flo

Hybrid
Picture of Wicked Flo
stock photo similar to wicked flo
calmingenergizing
flavor & aroma
earthy
top effect
uplifted

Wicked Flo is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Wicked Flo - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Wicked Flo effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Wicked Flo reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
100% of people taste the flavor earthy
Tree fruit
100% of people taste the flavor tree fruit
Ammonia
0% of people taste the flavor ammonia

Wicked Flo reviews1

