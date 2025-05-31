Wilfunk reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wilfunk.
Wilfunk strain effects
Wilfunk strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 66% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........1
May 31, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Very nice, relaxing high