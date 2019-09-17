ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Wookie’s Cookies
  • Leafly flower of Wookie’s Cookies

Hybrid

Wookie’s Cookies

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

Wookie’s Cookies

Bred by Wookie, Wookie’s Cookies is a cross of Skunkbeard and Dark Helmet that packs a delicious lemon cookies flavor and aroma. Buds grow dense with rich dark colors in GSC fashion, while the high can take you into a blissed-out headspace. Give this tasty flower a shot next time you’re looking to check out a cookie cultivar.

Reviews

1

Avatar for Beatrell71
Member since 2018
Focused and Relaxed after vaping. Smell is subtle and sweet.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Cherry Kola
Cherry Kola
More popularLeafly flower for Legend OG
Legend OG
More popularLeafly flower for Sugar Cookie
Sugar Cookie
More THCLeafly flower for Lemon Thai
Lemon Thai
More THCLeafly flower for Citrus Sap
Citrus Sap
More THCLeafly flower for SFV OG Kush
SFV OG Kush
More THCLeafly flower for Sour Tangie
Sour Tangie
More popularLeafly flower for Birthday Cake Kush
Birthday Cake Kush
More popular
search by similar