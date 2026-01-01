Yam Cakez is a hybrid weed strain bred by Umami Seed Co from a cross of White Runtz x Ya Hemi. This strain was bred to be “pure candy,” with a funky, chocolate twist. Yam Cakez grows into big, chunky buds that express deep purple tones with lime green accents and pale yellow trichomes. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Yam Cakez, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.