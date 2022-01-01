Buy Ya Hemi weed near you
Ya Hemi effects are mostly energizing.
Ya Hemi potency is higher THC than average.
Ya Hemi is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, euphoric, and happy. Ya Hemi has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Ya Hemi, before let us know! Leave a review.
