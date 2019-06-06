ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
YEM OG

Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, YEM OG is part of their Phishhead Kush lineup. Crossing Ghost OG with Phishhead Kush, this lime green kush cultivar is gorgeous and resinous. YEM OG has an earthy, piney, and tropical fruit terpene profile that departs from traditional OG flavors.

Yem is yum .... head , body & soul ...
