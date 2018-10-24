ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ghost OG
  • Leafly flower of Ghost OG

Hybrid

Ghost OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 38 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 548 reviews

Ghost OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2616 reported effects from 356 people
Relaxed 65%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 40%
Uplifted 32%
Sleepy 28%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 4%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

548

Show all

Avatar for WhitneyCarbone
Member since 2017
I've been using cannabis for almost 20 years and am currently a "several times a day" smoker. I have an extremely high tolerance and it usually takes using good bit in one smoke session. Every single strain I was warned about its potency and to be cautious bc it's a creeper. I got 1/8 of Ghost OG #3...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
Boy oh boy, Ghost OG is a very potent OG! Actually thought I was a damn Ghost for a minute lol! Definitely indica dominant, helps a lot with Pain, Anxiety, Depression & Insomnia! Definitely give this one a shot if you come across it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for PackDUHBowl
Member since 2015
This strain is very reminiscent in the looks of OG Kush, perhaps more tight buds. Smells a little more earthy and is a lighter smoke than OG Kush. I suffer from bipolar depression and anxiety and can say it certainly calms me down. I do not suffer from any chronic pain but I can tell that the relaxi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for redbull2002
Member since 2014
This one surprised me because it's not much in the looks or smell department. The bud tender told me the looks were decieving though and the Ghost delivers! In general its kind of trancey and stoney in a satisfying way. Sound is enhanced so music is really affective, it cuts through any distraction...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for flyguyJ
Member since 2017
I’ve been dealing with horrible GI issues for the past 2 weeks now . . in and out of the hospital and getting many tests done to see what it is (most likely IBS or ulcerative colitis). I have been in soooo much pain and nothing seems to be helping me at all except for this strain!! A few hits and it...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Venom OG
Venom OG
More hungryLeafly flower for Platinum OG
Platinum OG
More tinglyLeafly flower for OG #18
OG #18
More myrceneLeafly flower for Herijuana
Herijuana
More sleepyLeafly flower for Diablo
Diablo
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Face Off OG
Face Off OG
More linaloolLeafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Star Killer
Star Killer
More linalool
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Ghost OG
First strain child
Gaswerx
child
Second strain child
YEM OG
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Ghost OGUser uploaded image of Ghost OGUser uploaded image of Ghost OGUser uploaded image of Ghost OGUser uploaded image of Ghost OGUser uploaded image of Ghost OGUser uploaded image of Ghost OG
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
Pair These Spooky Books With Eerie Strains
Pair These Spooky Books With Eerie Strains
Bask in Pac-Man Nostalgia With These 5 Themed Strains and Products
Bask in Pac-Man Nostalgia With These 5 Themed Strains and Products
Your Cannabis-Friendly Guide to the Perfect Spooky Halloween
Your Cannabis-Friendly Guide to the Perfect Spooky Halloween