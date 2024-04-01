Yikes reviews
April 1, 2024
Killer! The high starts off very head & body strong for a solid 90 minutes before tapering down a bit to a more chill ‘get shit done’ buzz. Taste and smell is gorgeous. Promise you, your first couple hits will blast you straight to the moon.
May 13, 2023
Great night time strain. Easy to kick back and chill
October 29, 2024
I have grown this strain in my 3x3x6 tent and I would refer to this strain as a “Funk” bud! It has a “ close to skunk smell” mixed with a faint sweetness and a KILLER HIGH!! I got some from fellow grower who cloned the one he had, so I took a clone( the clone was packed in a fabric bag then placed in a solo cup) and I dropped it into my favorite medium Strawberry Fields, fabric and all into my 5 gallon fabric pots!!! Yikes and same day I started a “ Sugar Cane@ as well! I started them outside and put them in the tent for flower!!! Yikes is our subject strain, the yikes produced nice golf ball size orange pistils everywhere, good density, just not strain that is “ stacking” like some colas do!!! Nevertheless that is why this plant is so awesome SUCH DIVERSITY AND WILL TO SURVIVE!!! Not found in all living things!!!!! Cannabis ROCKS!