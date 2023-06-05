Z Mints reviews
Z Mints strain effects
Z Mints strain helps with
- 62% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
K........3
June 5, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Damn ain’t nobody said nothing about this strain yet? DAMN I’m surprised. Been one of my faves for a while and just grabbed an 8th of Zmints 11 (must be different phenotypes or something) by Sanctuary Medicinals at 34.5% THC. Tastes and smells soo damn good and is such a nice relaxing body high as well as a nice head/stony high. I truly can’t believe NO ONE has ever written a review about this. Well if say it’s more than past due for this. If you see this strain, you should definitely try some. It’s fire Fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🧨 also I’ve haven’t found rly any strains besides a few, that help my asthma and this just happens to be one of them. So that’s another plus
a........o
January 28, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Outstanding train in my opinion five star Indica full on Indica it's good it's hard a good 30% plus THC how much thanks to sanctuary medicinals for coming through and I would highly recommend this train but definitely accomplish smokers rookies should definitely just take them off and wait a few minutes before you take another one cuz it's a pretty heavy at a specially at over 30% THC and it totally in my opinion feels like a full-on Indica a really good one too I highly recommend it two thumbs up Sanctuary another hit
p........l
August 19, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I vaped this strain. It helped my chronic pain calm down after a long day.
J........0
December 2, 2023
One blunt in and I’m loving it. Found this strain with testing at 40% . Definitely get this if you have the chance!
k........m
May 19, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
it’s ⛽️
b........0
August 15, 2024
Anxious
Dry mouth
Makes me feel a little paranoid/anxious so not compatible w me as someone who smokes to help relieve anxiety! It days indica hybrid but it definitely gives me that strong brain buzz from Sativas that at the moment I don’t love. 🐝🎀🌸🙌
z........y
September 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This is the best strain. It has introduced me to mush mints, anything kush mints crossed is due to be a BANGER. This will make you giggly and feeling like a kid again 🤣🤣If your local dispo has this in…. Stock…..up
m........5
May 30, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
very simple, nothing crazy but sweet kushy tasting, indica buzz, 3.5/5