Hybrid

Z Mints

Z Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Kush Mints. Z Mints is 28% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Z Mints effects include euphoric, creative, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Z Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, asthma, and arthritis. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Z Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and tar. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Z Mints typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Z Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Z Mints strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Uplifted

Z Mints strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    62% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • PTSD
    50% of people say it helps with PTSD
  • Depression
    37% of people say it helps with Depression
Z Mints strain reviews9

June 5, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Damn ain’t nobody said nothing about this strain yet? DAMN I’m surprised. Been one of my faves for a while and just grabbed an 8th of Zmints 11 (must be different phenotypes or something) by Sanctuary Medicinals at 34.5% THC. Tastes and smells soo damn good and is such a nice relaxing body high as well as a nice head/stony high. I truly can’t believe NO ONE has ever written a review about this. Well if say it’s more than past due for this. If you see this strain, you should definitely try some. It’s fire Fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🧨 also I’ve haven’t found rly any strains besides a few, that help my asthma and this just happens to be one of them. So that’s another plus
16 people found this helpful
January 28, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Outstanding train in my opinion five star Indica full on Indica it's good it's hard a good 30% plus THC how much thanks to sanctuary medicinals for coming through and I would highly recommend this train but definitely accomplish smokers rookies should definitely just take them off and wait a few minutes before you take another one cuz it's a pretty heavy at a specially at over 30% THC and it totally in my opinion feels like a full-on Indica a really good one too I highly recommend it two thumbs up Sanctuary another hit
3 people found this helpful
August 19, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I vaped this strain. It helped my chronic pain calm down after a long day.
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight