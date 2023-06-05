Damn ain’t nobody said nothing about this strain yet? DAMN I’m surprised. Been one of my faves for a while and just grabbed an 8th of Zmints 11 (must be different phenotypes or something) by Sanctuary Medicinals at 34.5% THC. Tastes and smells soo damn good and is such a nice relaxing body high as well as a nice head/stony high. I truly can’t believe NO ONE has ever written a review about this. Well if say it’s more than past due for this. If you see this strain, you should definitely try some. It’s fire Fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🧨 also I’ve haven’t found rly any strains besides a few, that help my asthma and this just happens to be one of them. So that’s another plus