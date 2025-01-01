Z-Up Auto grow information

Z-Up Auto thrives indoors and outdoors, favoring warmer climates and lighter feeding. Though her sativa genetics can be slightly demanding, employing low-stress training (LST) and gentle defoliation helps manage height and boosts yield. Properly grown with good airflow, she reaches heights of 70–120 cm, rewarding growers with dense, sticky, bright-green buds covered in resin-rich trichomes and striking orange pistils. Maintain stable temperatures between 22–28°C to maximize resin production and preserve her distinctive terpene profile. Indoors expect yields of 450–600 g/m², while outdoor plants yield 60–300 g each.