Z-Up Auto
Z-Up Auto potency is higher THC than average.
Z-Up Auto is an energizing powerhouse bred by Fast Buds 2025, reaching THC levels up to 29%. Winner of 2nd place for Best New Strain at the 2025 Autoflower World Cup, this sativa-dominant hybrid offers a completely new terpene experience, transforming the familiar lime soda flavor into something truly extraordinary. Expect an uplifting, fast-acting high that's ideal for wake-and-bake sessions or daytime use, instantly boosting mood and brightening spirits. Its distinct flavor blends tangy lime and sweet lemon citrus, balanced by a subtle sourness—like sipping sparkling lime soda on a sunny day.
Strain spotlight
Z-Up Auto grow information
Z-Up Auto thrives indoors and outdoors, favoring warmer climates and lighter feeding. Though her sativa genetics can be slightly demanding, employing low-stress training (LST) and gentle defoliation helps manage height and boosts yield. Properly grown with good airflow, she reaches heights of 70–120 cm, rewarding growers with dense, sticky, bright-green buds covered in resin-rich trichomes and striking orange pistils. Maintain stable temperatures between 22–28°C to maximize resin production and preserve her distinctive terpene profile. Indoors expect yields of 450–600 g/m², while outdoor plants yield 60–300 g each.