Zavage potency is higher THC than average.
Zavage is a cannabis strain bred by T.H. Seeds. Zavage is a pairing of La S.A.G.E. x (Melonsicle #6 x Runtz Mintz). Zavage has a terpene profile that is an unparalleled combination of sweet, creamy melon and candy-like notes. Zavage is an excellent option for growers of all skill levels.
